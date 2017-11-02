College: Student’s ‘White Chicks’ Costume Was Offensive

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Massachusetts college are investigating after students said a female soccer player attended an on-campus Halloween party with darkened skin to portray a character from the movie “White Chicks.”
The Sun Chronicle reports a photo taken Friday shows the woman with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap.
Stephen Hawking Warns Robots May ‘Replace Humans Altogether’
“A Wheaton student chose to wear blackface as part of a racist and offensive Halloween costume, and the incident raises difficult issues for all of us,” said President Dennis Hanno in a statement.
The college’s Black Student Association is demanding campus-wide racial awareness training.
Administrators say the student didn’t play in a soccer game this week but hasn’t been officially disciplined.
Natural Hazard? Study Says Farming Marijuana Hurting Environment
In “White Chicks,” two black men disguise themselves as white women. Students say the soccer player was portraying a character played by Terry Crews.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)