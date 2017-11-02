Twitter Investigating After Trump’s Account Was ‘Inadvertently Deactivated’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Twitterverse went into a frenzy on Thursday night after the personal Twitter account of the commander-in-chief appeared to be deactivated.
When searching for @realDonaldTrump handle, the page read, “Sorry that page doesn’t exist.”
Twitter is claiming responsibility for the issue saying one of their employees “inadvertently deactivated” the account.
The company says the account was down for 11 minutes and has since been restored.
“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”