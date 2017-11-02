Tribune’s Donald Hunt Gets Call To Philadelphia Sports Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For close to thirty years, Donald Hunt has covered about every sporting event that a sportswriter can cover in Philadelphia. He’s written books and started a grassroots campaign that ended with Philadelphia legend Wilt Chamberlain getting his own postage stamp (actually two!).
Hunt is a mainstay at the Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest continually publishing African-American newspaper in the country, and he is set to receive a special honor.
He is a member of the 14th induction class into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and that induction ceremony will be held tonight at the Hilton-City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.
The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization whose stated mission is to preserve and promote the rich history of Philadelphia sports.
Among the other Philadelphia greats joining Hunt in this class are former Eagles quarterbacks Randall Cunningham and Ron Jaworski, former Flyers star Tim Kerr and St. Joe’s Hawks basketball great Mike Bantom.
KYW’s Matt Leon sat down with Hunt in the KYW Newsradio studios to reflect on this honor and his career.