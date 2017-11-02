Boy Struck By Hunter’s Stray Bullet As Newborn Dies At Age 3

PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was struck by a hunter’s stray bullet as a newborn and struggled with health issues afterward has died.
Shayne Iverson’s mother writes in a Facebook post that he became ill with a fever over the weekend and was diagnosed with meningitis. She says Wednesday he died at a hospital, adding “he’s at peace now.”
Chris Christie’s Wife Ticketed In New Jersey Distracted Driving Crackdown
“I am comforted knowing that he is in heaven where he can see and walk and talk, where he feels no pain,” wrote Stefanie Iverson. “That little boy was my life and I tried my hardest to give him a full, happy life.”
Shayne was just days old on Sept. 25, 2014, when a hunter’s stray bullet came through a window in the family’s farmhouse east of Pittsburgh. It struck the baby’s skull as he was being held by his father.
The boy was blinded, suffered from seizures and made repeated trips to the hospital for surgeries.
Feds Investigating After Several Penn State Students Report Missing Or Tampered Mail
Family friend Jeremy Manners tells Pittsburgh’s Tribune-Review that Shayne survived an earlier bout with meningitis.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)