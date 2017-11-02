Report: Rick Perry Believes Fossil Fuels Could Help Prevent Sexual Assault

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry believes that fossil fuels could help prevent sexual assault.

According to The Hill, Perry was discussing energy policy with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei when he brought up his recent trip to Africa.

Perry talked about how a young girl told him that having electricity is important to her because she doesn’t have to read by the fire that emits toxic fumes.

Perry then brought up the aspect about having energy to keep the lights on could stop sexual assaults.

“But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts, so from the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it’s going to play a positive role,” said Perry.

The Trump administration wants to expand energy production from fossil fuels.

