Preview: Flyers Visit The Blues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will face a big challenge tonight as they visit the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis comes into tonight’s game with a 10-2-1 record. Their 21 points, tied for the most in the NHL (Tampa Bay). The Blues have won four straight. Most recently they beat the Kings at home on Monday, 4-2.

The Flyers have lost their last two games. Last night they got blanked in Chicago 3-0. The Flyers had 35 shots in goal, but they could not solve Chicago goalie Corey Crawford. Defenseman Radko Gudas suffered an upper body injury in last night’s game and could miss tonight’s game.

Former Flyer Brayden Schenn is having a strong start for the Blues. The center has three goals and eight assists. He was traded by the Flyers to St. Louis back in June.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer to talk about the Orange and Black.