Police: 18-Year-Old Fights Back With Sword After Being Sexually Assaulted By Man Claiming To Be Verizon Worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new details about an attack that has left the Frankford section of Philadelphia on edge.

Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in her own home.

Police say the suspect claimed to be a Verizon worker.

Stephen Hawking Warns Robots May ‘Replace Humans Altogether’

Neighbors are jarred by the brazen broad daylight sexual assault that took place in the 4900 block of Mulberry Street.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was home alone on Monday at 11:45 a.m. when she heard a knock at the door.

“She looked outside and saw what turned out to be the offender and he identified himself as a representative of Verizon and he said he was there about the cable box,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann.

The girl doesn’t let him in but he is captured on surveillance video heading toward the home. Police say he slips through an unlocked door, triggering an alarm.

Shocked Scientists Find Potential Hidden Chamber In Largest Egyptian Pyramid

He makes his way upstairs where police say he sexually assaults the victim, but she scrambles away and fights back.

“During the assault, the complainant was able to grab a hold of a sword that belonged to a family member there and threatened him with the sword,” explained Burgmann. “At that point, she advised him that her mother was coming home and he fled the location.”

The suspect has a very distinctive walk, along with symbols tattooed on the left side of his face. He’s seen leaving the home after the alleged assault with a backpack that he didn’t have when he entered.

“It’s just shocking because nothing like that ever happens around here,” said neighbor Laurene McDaniel.

Boy Struck By Hunter’s Stray Bullet As Newborn Dies At Age 3

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and be vigilant about their safety if a stranger shows up at your door.

“Always, always whenever somebody comes up talking about they’re from the gas company, electric company, they must show ID,” said neighbor Edwin Harris.

The suspect will be facing attempted rape and sexual assault charges.