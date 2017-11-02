Police: 2-Year-Old Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Vehicle Collision

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved car collision that injured a 2-year-old on Thursday afternoon.
The collision happened at 1:17 p.m. along South Main Street in Newark, Delaware.
Elementary School Students To Become SEPTA Safety Ambassadors
According to police, the officer was driving an unmarked 2013 Chevrolet Caprice when making a left turn from eastbound Veterans Drive onto northbound South Main Street, when the vehicle hit the 2-year-old child who was on a tricycle being pushed by a woman.
Medical personnel responded to the scene of the collision, as the child was found conscious and alert. Police then transported the child by ambulance to A.I. DuPont Hospital as a precaution. The woman was transported to Christiana Hospital.
Man’s Body Found Floating In Water In New Castle
There is no information on whether the woman was struck during the collision but the officer was not injured, police say.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call 302-366-7100 (ext. 3416) or email PCraig@newark.de.us.