Pet Store Damaged In Fire Donates Supplies To Local Shelters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pet supply store that was heavily damaged in the two alarm fire near Second and South Streets in Queen Village last week is donating salvageable merchandise to area animal rescue organizations.

It’s in honor of two rescue dogs that lost their lives in the blaze.

Red Paw Emergency Relief team is among recipients of the supplies, a non profit that assists pets displaced by fires and disasters.

Jenn Leary, founder of Red Paw, says the items will be put to good use.

“We grabbed a lot of small dog and cat bags of dry food. Lots of beds, leashes, and collars,” she said.

In fact, her truck was packed with supplies.

Red Paw responded to the blaze at Bridget Foy’s restaurant and Doggie Style Pets. Two dogs looking to be adopted and staying at the pet place died in the fire.

“We decided, everything in the store obviously smells smokey. There is a lot of flood damage, a little bit of fire damage in the back. So what we decided to do, in memory of Yogi and Precious, is to donate everything in the store to rescues. Local rescues,” said Justine Price, Vice President of Doggie Style.

The merchandise is estimated to be worth $120,000.

Once the inside of store is cleared of items, it will be gutted. Doggie Style hopes to re-open in the spring of next year.