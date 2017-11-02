Police: Molotov Cocktail Sparks Car Fire In South Jersey

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are investigating after they believe a car fire was started by a Molotov cocktail.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near East Delaware Parkway in the Villas.
The fire destroyed the entire interior of a 2014 Hyundai Accent.
Investigators believe someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle told detectives they were awake, heard a noise out front and when they looked outside they saw the vehicle in flames.
A witness tells police that two or three juveniles were seen fleeing the area.
Authorities say they found a “Turkey Hill” bottle containing gasoline which was recovered from inside the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-465-2800 or 877-465-2801.