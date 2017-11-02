Jerryd Bayless Has Never Seen Anything Like The 76ers’ Home Crowd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerryd Bayless is in his 10th NBA season.
The 29-year-old guard has played for seven NBA teams: Portland, New Orleans, Toronto, Memphis, Boston, Milwaukee, and now Philadelphia.
Last night, after the Sixers’ 119-109 win over the Hawks, Bayless told NBCSportsPhilly that for it being this early in the season, he’s never seen a home crowd so active, loud, and consistent as the one at the Wells Fargo Center.
Bayless had 14 points on 5-9 shooting (2-5 3pt) in 31 minutes off the bench — the first game he did not start this season. He’s current averaging a career-high 11.9 points, while shooting a career-best 45.2-percent from beyond the arc.
With the win, the Sixers improved to 4-4. They have reached the .500 mark for the first time since November 15th, 2013.