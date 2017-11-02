Gabe Kapler: ‘We Have Core Position Players All Around The Diamond’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies introduced their new manager Gabe Kapler on Thursday.

Kapler portrayed himself as thoughtful, confident, and extremely energetic.

“What’s most attractive and exciting is we have core position players — I’m not gonna name names — all around the diamond, Kapler said. “We have some really, already, successful young pitching. We have some bullpen pieces, in looking into them, I got really excited about.”

Kapler, 42, spent the last three years working for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the club’s director of player development, overseeing their entire minor league system.

“I looked through our prospects in our minor league system. The guys that we have coming — extremely, extremely talented. This scouting department has done a tremendous job the last couple of years.”

The longtime MLB outfielder was asked about his personal lifestyle blog, and specifically his use of coconut oil, which has gotten a lot of publicity.

“Much of what I have written is several years old and when I was writing I was in a different mindset than I am now, as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. Even with that said, if you look through the various posts, there is some tongue and cheek stuff that I had directed to players because I thought it might make them laugh. Thinking through it, there are some things that I might have written a little different.”