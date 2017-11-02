Fire At Home, Barn In Delaware Ruled Arson

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials are calling a house fire in Townsend on Thursday morning arson.

The Townsend Fire Company was called to the 300 block of Vandyke Greenspring Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and a barn located on the property.

The fire reached three alarms.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire to the house and barn was arson.

The fire caused $250,000 in damage to the residence.

No one was injured in the fire.

