Fire At Home, Barn In Delaware Ruled Arson

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials are calling a house fire in Townsend on Thursday morning arson.
The Townsend Fire Company was called to the 300 block of Vandyke Greenspring Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and a barn located on the property.
The fire reached three alarms.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire to the house and barn was arson.
The fire caused $250,000 in damage to the residence.
No one was injured in the fire.