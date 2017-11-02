1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Car Slams Into Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a man was killed and a female driver was seriously hurt when the car they were riding in slammed into a roofing warehouse in Hunting Park early Thursday morning.
Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Rising Sun Avenue where responding police and rescue personnel found a car wedged into a building.
“It crashed into the building with such force that it put about a five-foot hole into the building, actually tore cement siding and the bricks,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Small says the 75-year-old male passenger was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 29-year-old female driver was also was taken to Temple and is listed in stable condition with internal injuries.
Small says the pair’s relationship hasn’t been determined at this point, but the car is registered to the older man.
He says accident investigators hope to recover video from a camera on the building that might show what happened.