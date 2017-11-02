Casinos See Mixed Revenue Results Ahead Of PA’s New Gaming Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mixed results for local casinos last month, just ahead of changes brought by Pennsylvania’s sweeping new gaming law.

Valley Forge Casino Resort saw some of the best numbers in the state, taking in more than $7 million in slot revenue in October. That’s an increase of nearly 12 percent from the same time last year.

The Montgomery County gambling spot plans to add more slot machines and poker tables as a result of the new rules, and can allow more people on the gaming floor.

No such luck for the house at other casinos in our area. Slot revenues at SugarHouse in Philadelphia, Parx in Bensalem, and Harrah’s in Chester dropped last month, compared to October 2016.

Still, Parx brought in the most slot money of any gaming house in the state last month, with more than $31.5 million put into the machines.

The $189 million in statewide slot play in October means $93 million in tax revenue for Pennsylvania.