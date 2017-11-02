Man’s Body Found Floating In Water In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in water near a park in New Castle.
Police say a work crew found the body floating in the water near Battery Park, around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
The man is believed to be in his 20s.
The medical examiner is working to identify the man and determine a cause of death.
If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact detectives of the New Castle City Police at 302-322-9800.