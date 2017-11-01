Man Critically Injured After Hit-And-Run In Warminster

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who ran down a man Tuesday night on Street Road.
Around 7:40 p.m., Warminster Township Police discovered a man lying in the middle of Street Road. near Newtown Road.
He had been hit by a vehicle heading east; the driver didn’t stop, say police.
Police say the car that hit him is a dark-colored Hyundai, possibly a sedan, which is missing its driver’s side mirror. The windshield may also be damaged.
The victim remains in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Warminster Township police.