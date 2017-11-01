U2’s ‘eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE’ Tour Coming To Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most notable bands in recent history is coming to Philadelphia next summer.
U2 is scheduled to bring the “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour” to Wells Fargo Center on June 13, 2018.
Tickets will be on sale Monday, Nov. 20, starting at 10 a.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets can only do so exclusively via WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, or by calling 1-800-298-4200, or by going in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
The latest U2 album “Songs of Experience” will be released Dec. 1 via Interscope Records in the U.S. and via Universal Canada on CD, vinyl, digital download and across streaming platforms.
U2.com fan club subscribers receive first access and can register at http://www.u2.com/subscribe beginning now until Sunday, Nov. 12. U2.com subscribers will also have the first opportunity to purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 through 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.