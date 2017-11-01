This Unusual Friendship Between Dog And Duck Is Heartwarming

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — It’s best friends until the end for a dog and duck in the tiny town of Strout, Minnesota.

Max, a 12-year-old Husky, and a 4-year-old duck named Quackers belong to the Patrick and Kirsten Riley.

The unusual friendship between the pair is heartwarming.

“Sometimes on my way home I actually hope they’re out there because they’re just too precious to look at,” neighbor Alisa Godejahn, tells WCCO.

The Riley family says Max was five when he was welcomed into the home and became pals with another household pet, Sasha. But Max has been alone since Sasha’s passing.

Now enter Quackers the duckling. The pair is simply inseparable.

“He was without any friends, and so Max would sit next to his pen all the time and I think they just kind of bonded that way,” Patrick tells WCCO. “After we let him out, they just never left each other’s side.”

The Rileys say Max and Quackers will sit along the road in their favorite spot, but they spend more time closer to the house in the winter.

“They sleep together, they eat together, they drink together, they go for walks together down the road. Everything is together,” Kirsten said.

And in the mornings, it’s not unusual to hear the sound of webbed feet and paws bright.

