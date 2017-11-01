Souderton Area High School Dismisses Early Following Bomb Threat

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) – Students at Souderton High School are being sent home after a threatening note was found in a school bathroom.

When the note was found, students were evacuated to the football stadium. With temperatures around 40 degrees, district officials made the decision to send students home rather than have them sit outside while the school was searched.

As a precaution, students were not permitted back in the building to collect their belongings.

Officials say, at this point, there is no evidence to determine whether or not the threat is credible.

 

