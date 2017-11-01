Mayor Kenney To Propose Ending School Reform Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will call for the dissolution of the School Reform Committee (SRC), and a return to local control, in an address to city council on Thursday.

The mechanics of the long-anticipated move were outlined in a briefing by the mayor’s policy director Jim Engler, late Wednesday.

It begins with the SRC, at its next meeting, November 16, recommending to the state education secretary that it be dissolved. The secretary has until the end of the year to consider the recommendation but it is expected he will accept it and the SRC will cease to exist on June 30, 2018, at which point a nine-member Board of Education appointed by the Mayor would take over.

“For too long we have had a system that is unaccountable,” the mayor writes in his presentation to council, noting the SRC’s structure– three state-appointed members and two locally appointed members – diffuses responsibility. “With a return to local control the people of Philadelphia will finally be able to hold one person accountable for their school system, the mayor.”

The move received immediate praise from Councilwoman Helen Gym, a long-time school activist and SRC opponent.

“This is a win for every parent and community member who fought for fair funding despite a system that told us our children deserved less,” she said in a statement. “This is a win for every student who has stood up and demanded better for our schools, and raised their voices at countless SRC hearings and meetings.”

City council is expected to pass legislation seeking a charter change that would give them approval power over the mayor’s appointees. The earliest that could be submitted to voters, though, would be the May primary and Engler says Kenney hopes to name the nine members by March, to assure a smooth transition.

He says the administration is working to make an accommodation with council because it supports their having input.

“City council has consistently stepped up in the past to support additional funding and resources and by involving city council here and city council expressing interest in being involved in appointments, they understand the needs of the district going forward, particularly the financial needs,” Engler says.

Those financial needs appear to the driving force.

The state created the SRC in 2001 so it would have control of the district, as it provided additional resources, to bring financial stability. The resources and stability were short-lived.

While the district is financially stable now, it’s projecting deficits beginning in 2019, due largely to pension costs and payments to charter schools, which now account for 30 percent of the district’s budget.

“The Commonwealth, with its own structural budget challenges is unlikely to provide the District with sufficient revenue for the foreseeable future,” the mayor says in his letter. “Unless we want to return to the days of classrooms without teachers and schools without nurses, Philadelphians must step up again. In return for their investment, Philadelphians deserve greater accountability and accelerated results… I think that’s what local control can bring.”

Engler says the mayor will convene a nominating panel after the SRC vote to dissolve. A bill expected to be introduced into city council will require advertising for the panel.

Members must be registered voters in the city of Philadelphia. They’ll take nominations citywide and send the mayor three names for each seat that must be filled.

Engler says a smooth transition is important to the administration so the mayor hopes to name the members in February or March to give them several months to get ready to take over July 1.