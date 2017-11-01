Restrictions On Access To Valley Forge Casino Floor Eased

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — One the first changes brought about by Pennsylvania’s new gaming law has taken place at the Valley Forge Resort Casino.

Limits on access to the gaming floor at the Valley Forge Casino have been lifted. Until now, under the terms of its “resort” category license, access to the casino floor was limited to hotel guests, membership holders and patrons other amenities at the resort. But the gaming law signed by Governor Wolf changed that.

On Tuesday, the Valley Forge Casino Resort paid a million dollar fee under provisions of the law, and access to gaming is now the same as other casinos.

A statement from the casino’s president and CEO says Valley Forge will also explore new options to expand its gaming offerings allowed under the new law; those options include more slot machines and poker tables.