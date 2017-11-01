Philadelphia Prepares To Reclaim Its Public School System

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixteen years of state control over Philadelphia schools is likely to end this year. Mayor Jim Kenney will call on the School Reform Commission to dissolve itself in an address to city council on Thursday.

The mayor favors a return to a nine-member board that he appoints from a pool of candidates submitted by a nominating commission. City council is also working on legislation that would give it approval process for the mayor’s appointments, which would require a charter change. Kenney’s policy director Jim Engler says that’s something the administration supports.

“City council has consistently stepped up in the past to support additional funding and resources,” he said, “and by involving city council here and city council expressing interest in being involved in appointments, they understand the needs of the district going forward, particularly the financial needs.”

Engler says the current governance structure is so diffuse, no one takes responsibility. The appointed board, he says, gives the mayor direct responsibility.

“And his focus is on providing quality schools for kids in every neighborhood,” he said.