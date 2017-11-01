Jimmy Tayoun, Former Philadelphia Politician, Dies At Age 87

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jimmy Tayoun, a man who served in state and local governments before going to prison for tax evasion, has died.

Tayoun was not just a Philadelphia politician, he was a character that was almost larger than life. Congressman Bob Brady, a friend of Tayoun’s for 40-years, says there was no one like Jimmy.

“He was fun-loving, always ready to give advice,” said Brady. “[He] loved politics, loved talking to people, loved helping people.”

Tayoun served three non-consecutive terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, then served on Philadelphia City Council for 11 years before he was found guilty of racketeering and tax evasion and went to prison for three years.

“He made some mistakes but he certainly paid his dues, and made up for it, and came back even stronger,” Brady said. “He came back with the paper. He was always a writer.”

Tayoun founded the Philadelpha Public Record in 1999 and it’s still in operation.

KYW Newsradio special contributor Larry Kane interviewed Tayoun at Schuylkill Minimum Security Federal Prison in 1994. He say he lived a full, energetic and unusual life.

A viewing is scheduled at Saint Marion’s Church on Ellsworth Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The funeral service will follow.