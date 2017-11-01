Howie Long Supports His Son Chris

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Long is doing a lot, off of the field.

The Eagles veteran defensive lineman donated his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. Later, Long announced his 10 remaining checks will go towards education funding in Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis as part of his Pledge 10 campaign.

So, the 32-year-old is playing his 10th NFL season for free.

Long’s father, Howie, supports everything his son is doing. He joined the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Wednesday to discuss his son and the Eagles.

On top of all of that, Long has been at the forefront of speaking out against social injustice. Long has stood by teammate Malcolm Jenkins during his national anthem protest. While Jenkins raises a fist, Long places his hand on Jenkins.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Why do athletes get involved in the national anthem protests?’ I’ve said before that I’ll never kneel for an anthem because the flag means something different for everybody in this country, but I support my peers,” Long said via CSNPhilly.com. “If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.

Howie Long, a current NFL analyst for FOX and former Villanova Wildcat, says he supports the anthem protests.

“The minority in the locker room is the white player,” Howie Long told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Wednesday. “That player has an opportunity to gain a perspective that a majority of Americans don’t get. I certainly was able to gain that perspective as a player.

“I’ve always said I would stand for the National Anthem, but I certainly support and advocate anyone’s choice not to. And that’s what the country is all about.”