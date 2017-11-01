Former NYPD Commissioner: Truck Rental Agencies Should Be Criminally Profiling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “If you teach the people in these rental agencies what to look for, you may just key on the right guy and stop an event like this.”

That is what Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik told The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210 WPHT.

“The NYPD and the FBI, over the last few years since this stuff happened in London and Nice, France, have gone around to more than 150 rental agencies to tell employees, there are certain things you can do and ask,” Kerik said.

Asking them things like here they are going, what kind of material they are looking to transport is profiling, but not racially. It’s “criminal profiling,” just like what is done in the Tel Aviv airport.

When asked if he believes if these agencies have a responsibility to bring in people to train their employees, Kerik responded “If I was Home Depot today, I would have been wondering if I should have done that or not.”

He later stated, “Was it their fault? No. But at the end of the day, everyone has to play a part in preventing these things from happening.”

Kerik, who was NYPD Commissioner during 9/11 is no stranger to terrorism.

“The way to address this going forward is intelligence. And stop being so politically correct that we are not profiling, criminal profiling, based on what we know about the world of terror,” Kerik explained.

Mentioning the surveillance programs in mosques, Kerik said, “You want these things to stop. If you want to stop them before they happen, you are going to have to do those things whether you like it or not.”