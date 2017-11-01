Former Howard Stern Sidekick Dishes On His Years With The Shock Jock

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Howard Stern sidekick Jackie the Jokeman Martling stopped by the Rich Zeoli Show to discuss his new book “The Joke Man: Bow to Stern.”

“Aside from not getting paid enough, it could not have been more fun,” Martling said about his 15 years on The Howard Stern Show.

Martling left the the show in 2001 over a contract dispute, and has not been invited on Sterns Sirius XM Radio show to promote the book.

“I haven’t been back on the show in a long time, I haven’t been invited,” he said.

Absent from the book are any pictures of Howard Stern or Robin Quivers. Martling explained, “I wrote to Robin and she never responded. I didn’t even ask Howard, I didn’t want to put him on the spot. He doesn’t seem very thrilled by the whole thing.”

Jackie does reveal that he has kept every joke he ever wrote for Howard that he said on the air.

“They are all in my mother’s attic,” he said.

Martling reflected on radio in the 80’s and 90’s and how different it was then.

“The time and place had everything to do with the success,” said Martling.

Martling’s book isn’t all Stern stories, he talks about his childhood and coming up in the comedy scene in the late 70’s and early 80’s, including a falling out with late comedian Rodney Dangerfield over a loan of $1,000.

Martling’s book “Bow to Stern” is available now. He will also be in New Hope, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 25 at The Razz Room on 6426 Lower York Rd.