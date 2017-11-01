NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Former Aide To Kathleen Kane Headed To Prison After Appeal Is Denied

By Jim Melwert
Jim Melwert, Kathleen Kane, Patrick Reese

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The driver and close confidant of former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane, who got caught up in her attempted cover-up of a grand jury leak, is headed to prison as his final shot at an appeal is denied.

Fifty-year-old Patrick Reese, according to court testimony, was a well-respected police chief before he went to work for Kane.

He was convicted in 2015 of contempt for violating a Montgomery County judge’s order barring anyone from accessing information about the grand jury that was investigating Kane.

Prosecutors successfully argued Reese was using keywords to search the office of the attorney general’s email database to find information about the grand jury.

He was sentenced to 3-6 months in prison and freed on bail pending his appeal, but the state Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.

Reese is scheduled to report to Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Monday morning.

Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in prison convicted of perjury and obstruction for leaking privileged grand jury information. She remains free pending her appeal.

