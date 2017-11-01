FBI Investigating After Passengers Caught In Sex Act On Flight

By Tom Wait

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – What happened aboard a Delta flight from LAX to Detroit is taking the definition of inappropriate to new heights.

Media outlets report a 48-year-old woman was arrested for performing a sex act on a 28-year-old man – while the two were in their seats.

Passengers struggled to make any sense of how this could have happened.

“Wow. Really on the flight, on the flight? Wow,” said traveler Cristina Amador.

Another traveler, Elvis Delatorre, said, “Things just happen, spur of the moment in the air. I don’t know.”

According to the report, the two did not meet until the flight. The unidentified man was headed to Nashville. The woman was connecting to Miami.

“Were they drunk? That’s another thing. You don’t know what you’re doing when you’re drunk,” said Delatorre.

“They must have been drunk, drugs? Something weird,” said traveler Carolina Alzate.

Bottom line, if there were kids or families near by – this is something no one should have to deal with at 30,000 feet.

“That would be so disrespectful, that would be a problem for me,” said Alzate.

Delta is not commenting on what happened. The FBI says they’re investigating. The couple faces a possible citation.