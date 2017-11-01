Jalen Mills Gets First NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
In the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the 49ers, Mills recorded 3.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, and a pick-six.
The 23-year-old second-year corner has really found his groove in the Eagles defense, proving himself to be a reliable NFL cornerback.
Fittingly, the 2016 seventh-round pick is nicknamed the “Green Goblin,” and the award comes on the day after Halloween.
Mills joins the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.