Jalen Mills Gets First NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Award

Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

In the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the 49ers, Mills recorded 3.0 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, and a pick-six.

The 23-year-old second-year corner has really found his groove in the Eagles defense, proving himself to be a reliable NFL cornerback.

Fittingly, the 2016 seventh-round pick is nicknamed the “Green Goblin,” and the award comes on the day after Halloween.

Mills joins the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

 

