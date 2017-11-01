Coming To Philadelphia: Kiosks Providing Free WiFi, Other Services

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia got the go-ahead from the Art Commission Wednesday to install 100 kiosks that will provide free public WiFi in Center City and other locations.

The LinkPHL kiosks will be provided and maintained by Intersection, a smart cities tech and media company with a so-called street furniture contract with the city. Link General Manager Jennifer Hensley says in addition to free WiFi, they’ll provide other services.

“Free device charging, phone calls, emergency services, and access to other city information through an integrated tablet on each structure,” she said, “all at no cost to taxpayers.”

As with most free tech services, advertising will pay the freight. It’s also expected to generate millions in revenue for the city, with a minimum annual guaranteed payment of $450,000 after the Links are installed in Center City, University City, and other locations.

Hensley says they’ll be deployed on the streets sometime in the middle of next year.