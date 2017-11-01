Chase Utley Scores Go-Ahead Run, Helps Force World Series Game 7

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley and the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to a Game 7 against the Houston Astros.

Related: Dodgers Rave About Chase Utley’s Leadership

Utley, 38, is 0 for his last 29 in the playoffs. But in Tuesday’s crucial Game 6, Utley was hit-by-a-pitch in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. They would go on to win the game 3-1.

Related: Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch

Tuesday also marked the nine-year anniversary of Utley’s 2008 World Series parade with the Phillies — aka “World F-in Champs” day.


The six-time all-star, four-time silver slugger award winner, and five-time MVP top-15 candidate is looking to end his career with another World Series ring.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch