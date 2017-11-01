Chase Utley Scores Go-Ahead Run, Helps Force World Series Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley and the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to a Game 7 against the Houston Astros.
Related: Dodgers Rave About Chase Utley’s Leadership
Utley, 38, is 0 for his last 29 in the playoffs. But in Tuesday’s crucial Game 6, Utley was hit-by-a-pitch in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. They would go on to win the game 3-1.
Related: Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch
Tuesday also marked the nine-year anniversary of Utley’s 2008 World Series parade with the Phillies — aka “World F-in Champs” day.
The six-time all-star, four-time silver slugger award winner, and five-time MVP top-15 candidate is looking to end his career with another World Series ring.