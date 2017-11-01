Broncos Will Start QB Brock Osweiler Sunday At Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brock Osweiler will make his first start of the 2017 season on Sunday, in Philadelphia.

Vance Joseph has told the Broncos that Brock Osweiler will start Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2017

The 26-year-old Broncos quarterback will get the pleasure of facing the NFL’s hottest team, the Eagles, who have won six in a row en route to a league best 7-1 record.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian had been struggling, especially on the road. Siemien has thrown for 1,669 yards in seven games (238.4) with nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the road, he is 0-3 with just one touchdown and six interceptions.

Originally, Schefter reported the Broncos’ QB switch would likely be to 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, who has been dealing with an injury. However, he’s not ready yet.

Broncos are considering a QB change, only if a change is made, it likely would be to former first-round pick Paxton Lynch, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The Eagles are tied for 5th in the NFL with nine interceptions and they’re tied for ninth with 22.0 sacks. Denver has allowed 25.0 sacks this season, fourth-most in the NFL.

The Eagles, according to VegasInsider.com, are 8-point favorites.