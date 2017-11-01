Brian Westbrook: Jay Ajayi Can Wear No. 36 ‘As Long As He’s Scoring TD’s’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Eagles running back Jay Ajayi will wear number 36.
Related: Eagles Acquire RB Jay Ajayi From Dolphins
He will be the first Eagle to wear No. 36 in a regular season game since Brian Westbrook.
Westbrook, 38, gave Ajayi his blessing on Twitter — with one caveat.
Westbrook, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, was recently inducted into the Eagles Hall Of Fame. He is the third-leading rusher in Eagles history with 5,995 yards.
Ajayi, 24, was acquired by the Eagles for a fourth-round pick on Tuesday, ahead of the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.
Related: Eagles Welcome Jay Ajayi To Philly On Twitter
Ajayi, who rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, was reportedly unhappy with the Dolphins. Eagles CB Jalen Mills says Philadelphia’s locker room will be the perfect situation for Ajayi to re-boost his career.