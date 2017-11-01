Agents Raid Delaware County Nursing Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s Office would not comment on the exact nature of their investigation at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Darby Tuesday evening, but state officials were seen unloading material collected from inside of the nursing home well into the night.

Eyewitness News was told by a relative of a St Francis resident that visitors were stopped at the door and questioned by investigators about the care of their loved ones inside.

In August, complaints prompted an inspection by the state with a report concluding that the facility had a “pattern” of mistreatment.

In one case, a resident of St. Francis had wounds that went examined despite those sores going, “down to the bone with exposed tendon”.

In September, an order to revoke the home’s license was paused by an appeal, and in turn a set of conditions that the facility needed to improve on were put into place.

“We saw some things here and there back when we first started going there where we were just like ‘what the heck,’ to the point where we made sure that we had someone there every day,” said a family member of a St Francis resident who asked to remain anonymous.

That person told Eyewitness News that she was confused by the sudden presence of state officials on the property Wednesday since she had felt a recent improvement in her father’s care.

“They are much more attentive and much more helpful…they are trying.”