Zeoli Show Log 10.31.17

3:20pm- While on Bloomberg Television, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz explained that it would be wise for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to “target low hanging fruit” in the Trump-Russia investigation.
3:25pm- Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski argued that the FBI was obligated to warn Donald Trump and the Trump Campaign of any federal investigations involving Paul Manafort prior to the campaign’s decision to hire him.
3:40pm- The FDA has warned that consuming large amounts of black licorice in one sitting could be harmful to your health.
3:45pm- Mark Meckler, President of Citizens for Self-Governance and Co-founder of Convention of States Project, joins the show to discuss the IRS settling a class action lawsuit with over 400 Tea Party groups.
4pm- According to reports, Madeleine Leader, an official at the Democrat National Committee, stated that, going forward, she has no interest in hiring “cisgender straight white males.”
4:20pm- Jim Campbell, Senior Counsel with Alliance for Defending Freedom, joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court Case, Masterpiece Cake Shop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.
5:20pm- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio referred to a Tuesday afternoon truck attack in Manhattan as “an act of terror.” 8 people were killed and over a dozen were injured.