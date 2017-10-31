Survey: The WORST Halloween Candy Is…

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you’re a kid at Halloween, you go door to door collecting as much candy as you can. And while most of us buy what we like, it’s hard to know if our treat was a hit or a miss!
After surveying 40,000 people, Candystore.com has some sweet advice, revealing the best and worst candy available for purchase.
Toward the bottom of the list?
Mary Janes and Necco Wafers, wax coke bottles and candy corn. Circus peanuts were voted the worst treat grownups give out.
So, what do most people like?
These days, it’s all about M&M’s, Kit Kats and Twix! Snickers sneak in at number two and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups take the top spot.
Source: CandyStore.com.