Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Man Run Down By Minivan In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disturbing video shows a pedestrian being run down by a minivan in West Philadelphia.
Man Accused Of Stabbing Roommate Multiple Times While He Was Showering
The entire incident unfolded in broad daylight on a busy city street on Tuesday, Oct. 24, around 4:30 p.m.
The video shows a 25-year-old man standing on the corner near 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue when he gets run over.
According to police, it appears there was some type of conversation going on between those inside the van and the victim.
One person gets out and that’s when the van lurches forward and hits the 25-year-old.
Tampa Mayor, Police Chief To Trick-Or-Treat In Area Rocked By Mystery Killings
Seconds later, the driver of the van speeds off as the passenger heads south on 56th Street on foot.
Investigators say they’re looking for both of those suspects, including the female driver of the van.
Investigators believe the van is a dark blue or burgundy Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country.
The victim suffered a broken leg and is expected to recover.