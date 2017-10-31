Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Man Run Down By Minivan In West Philadelphia

By Greg Argos
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disturbing video shows a pedestrian being run down by a minivan in West Philadelphia.

Man Accused Of Stabbing Roommate Multiple Times While He Was Showering

The entire incident unfolded in broad daylight on a busy city street on Tuesday, Oct. 24, around 4:30 p.m.

minivan Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Man Run Down By Minivan In West Philadelphia

Police searching for two suspects after minivan strikes pedestrian in West Philadelphia. (credit: CBS3)

The video shows a 25-year-old man standing on the corner near 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue when he gets run over.

According to police, it appears there was some type of conversation going on between those inside the van and the victim.

One person gets out and that’s when the van lurches forward and hits the 25-year-old.

Tampa Mayor, Police Chief To Trick-Or-Treat In Area Rocked By Mystery Killings

Seconds later, the driver of the van speeds off as the passenger heads south on 56th Street on foot.

Investigators say they’re looking for both of those suspects, including the female driver of the van.

Investigators believe the van is a dark blue or burgundy Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country.

The victim suffered a broken leg and is expected to recover.

More from Greg Argos
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch