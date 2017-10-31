Police Search For Bensalem Bank Robbery Suspect

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bensalem are looking for man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Santander Bank on Street Road, next to Wellington Estates, around 10 a.m.
Police say the man pulled his right hand from his pocket, pointed at the teller and demanded money. Police say the suspect implied he had a gun.
The teller handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled, say police.
Police believe the man may be responsible for other robberies throughout the region.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call police at 215-633-3719.