Adorable 2-Year-Old Dresses In Bear Costume To Be ‘Ring Bear’ In Wedding 

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) – Is it ring bearer or ring bear?
For one groom in New Jersey, it’s definitely “ring bear.”
After getting engaged, Adam Lazarus immediately knew he wanted his 2-year-old nephew Elijah to be his “ring bear.” The groom, who is a huge “How I Met Your Mother,” fan was inspired after Neil Patrick Harris’ character decided he was going to have a ring bear at his wedding.
So Adam went online and bought his nephew a bear costume for the big day.
And on Oct. 8, Adam and his bride Sandi got married at Bonnet Island Estates off Long Beach Island – with a “ring bear.”
Elijah’s mom says the wedding went off without a hitch.
“Eli did a great job walking down the aisle, no issues from him. I was super impressed. He was the best little ring bear,” said Elijah’s mom Samantha Bennet.
Finally got a good photo of my little ‘ring bear’ from #lazberg4ever. You like @OfficialHIMYM? #ringbear pic.twitter.com/4rPuz2wS9b
— Sam Lazarus Bennet (@SJLazarus) October 24, 2017