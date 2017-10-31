NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Adorable 2-Year-Old Dresses In Bear Costume To Be ‘Ring Bear’ In Wedding 

By Stephanie Ballesteros
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) – Is it ring bearer or ring bear?

For one groom in New Jersey, it’s definitely “ring bear.”

After getting engaged, Adam Lazarus immediately knew he wanted his 2-year-old nephew Elijah to be his “ring bear.” The groom, who is a huge “How I Met Your Mother,” fan was inspired after Neil Patrick Harris’ character decided he was going to have a ring bear at his wedding.

So Adam went online and bought his nephew a bear costume for the big day.

And on Oct. 8, Adam and his bride Sandi got married at Bonnet Island Estates off Long Beach Island – with a “ring bear.”

Elijah’s mom says the wedding went off without a hitch.

“Eli did a great job walking down the aisle, no issues from him. I was super impressed. He was the best little ring bear,” said Elijah’s mom Samantha Bennet.

