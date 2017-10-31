Eagles Acquire RB Jay Ajayi From Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins, the team announced on Tuesday.

TRADE: #Eagles have acquired RB Jay Ajayi from Miami in exchange for a 2018 4th-round pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LIepxUbP2B — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2017

Ajayi will cost the Birds a fourth-round pick.

Ajayi, 24, has 465 rushing yards and 0 touchdowns in seven games this season. However, the 2015 fifth-round pick out of Boise State ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, reaching the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins.

The Eagles backfield now has two of the top three running backs in missed tackles forced since the beginning of the 2016 season pic.twitter.com/YUypfVCd0o — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 31, 2017

Ajayi has a base salary of $615,000 this year and is under contract for just $705,000 next season, per Spotrac.com.

What's attractive about Ajayi to the #Eagles is he's a capable pass catcher. 12.4% target share in college, 27 rec's last season. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 31, 2017

I expect Jay Ajayi to immediately take over Darren Sproles' role. Will lead #Eagles backfield in snaps. Blount to be GL/short yardage. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 31, 2017

Ajayi has suffered from a slew of injuries throughout his career.