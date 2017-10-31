Eagles Acquire RB Jay Ajayi From Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ajayi will cost the Birds a fourth-round pick.

Ajayi, 24, has 465 rushing yards and 0 touchdowns in seven games this season. However, the 2015 fifth-round pick out of Boise State ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, reaching the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins.

Ajayi has a base salary of $615,000 this year and is under contract for just $705,000 next season, per Spotrac.com.

Ajayi has suffered from a slew of injuries throughout his career.

