NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

These Are The Most Popular Costumes In Delaware Valley

Filed Under: Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is upon us as children and adults in the Delaware Valley will be dressing up.

Cops Urge Parents To Check Sex Offender Site For Halloween

According to Walmart.com, the top adult costume nationwide, and here in our area, is the Jurassic Park T-rex inflatable costume.

For kids in Pennsylvania, it’s Paw Patrol.

The top pick for children is New Jersey is Spiderman.

Officials Warn About Marijuana Edibles Being Given Out As Halloween Candy Treats 

For kids in Delaware, Monster High Draculaura is the most popular.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch