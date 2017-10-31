These Are The Most Popular Costumes In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween is upon us as children and adults in the Delaware Valley will be dressing up.
According to Walmart.com, the top adult costume nationwide, and here in our area, is the Jurassic Park T-rex inflatable costume.
For kids in Pennsylvania, it’s Paw Patrol.
The top pick for children is New Jersey is Spiderman.
For kids in Delaware, Monster High Draculaura is the most popular.