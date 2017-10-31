Police: Shots Fired Near World Trade Center Site; One Person In Custody

NEW YORK (CBS/CNN/AP) — The New York Police Department is responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan, according to J. Peter Donald, a spokesperson for the NYPD.
The incident occurred at West Street & Chambers Street at around 3:10 p.m.
Police responded to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.
Initial reports suggest five people were hurt in what police are calling a road rage incident, according to CBS New York.
An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the Manhattan bike path.
A large number of police vehicles could be seen near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.
One person is in custody, the NYPD said. The police also said to expect “many emergency personnel” in the area.
