Police: Man Wanted For North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking to identify and locate a man suspected of a shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
College Investigates Offensive Halloween Costume Photo
Authorities responded to the shooting that happened at 4:34 p.m. in the 4600 block of Whitaker Avenue.
Police found four bullet casings in the area and they were able to secure surveillance video.
In the video, police say a man is shown firing several shots with a handgun, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported.
Police advise that no one approach the suspect. They say anyone who comes in contact with him or has information that would lead to his whereabouts should contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847, or call the East Detective Division: 215-686-3244/3245.