Philadelphia Leaders Help Raise $200,000 To Aid Hurricane Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Private and public organization from around the Delaware Valley team up to help the people of Puerto Rico recovering from recent hurricanes.

Shortly after Hurricane Maria and Irma devastated the island of Puerto Rico, officials in Philadelphia made it clear that they would do everything in their power to help displaced residents.

Joanna Otero-Cruz the city’s Deputy Director of Community Services says they’re living up to that promise.

“We’ve been able to open up a disaster assistance services center, now going into our fourth week,” she said. “Where we have served more than 500 individuals who have come from Puerto Rico, whom have been displaced because of Hurricane Maria.”

Joanna says the work at the center has been a coordinated effort between local agencies.

“Such as the Department of Health, Behavior Health Services, the School District of Philadelphia, FEMA, individuals who need assistance of course with housing.

Reverend Bonnie Camarda says local agencies and organization have also been working together with the group Unidos Pa’PR, to get food, supplies and help to people who remain on the island.

“We have raised over $200,000,” she said. “It’s good to wrap your arms around and do for them.”

Next week, a group of people with Unidos Pa’PR are heading to Puerto Rico to bring supplies and help those in need.