PA’s New Gaming Law: Could Mini-Casinos, VGTs Be Coming To Your Town?

HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — Governor Wolf has signed a bill to greatly expand gambling across Pennsylvania.
The state’s existing casinos will have the first crack at ten “mini-casinos” with up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games to start.
Unless they are co-owned, mini-casinos cannot be located within 25 miles of an existing casino.
Mini-casinos cannot be located in Montgomery County because there already exists a smaller “resort” casino in Valley Forge.
Municipalities will have until the end of the year to opt out.
In terms of location, Jenn Kocher, spokeswoman for the Senate majority leader said, “When it came to the mini-casinos, we were looking to try to create a balance.”
Truck stops could have up to five video gaming terminals, and Kocher says under the definition in the law, about 100 locations would qualify.
Counties in which there are currently existing casinos can opt out.