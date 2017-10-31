Nearly 8,000 Pounds Of Medications Turned Into Police On Take Back Day

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities announced that almost four tons of unwanted prescription drugs were collected during the annual Take Back Day on Saturday in Montgomery County.
According to officials, 7,789.42 pounds of over-the-counter and other medication was obtained during the collection at 41 locations throughout the area.
“This fall Take Back Day was an overwhelming success,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
Since the program’s inception in 2010, there has been more than 42,000 pounds of unwanted, unneeded, expired prescription and over-the-counter medications reportedly collected and destroyed.
Residents interested in the next Take Back Day must wait until April 2018, when 51 permanent Prescription Drug Disposal Boxes will be available. The complete list of the locations can be viewed at www.montcopa.org/da.