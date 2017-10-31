Man Accused Of Stabbing Roommate Multiple Times While He Was Showering

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate on Sunday morning while he was in the shower.

Burlington Township police say 34-year-old William Hines stabbed his 54-year-old roommate multiple times while he was taking a shower.

Police say prior to the stabbing, Hines and the victim were in an argument. Afterwards, the victim went to the bathroom to take a shower.

Police say while the victim was in the shower, Hines entered the bathroom and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim suffered stab wounds and lacerations to his face, upper chest, hands and arms.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say Hines fled the scene but turned himself in at the Burlington Township Police Station around noon on Monday.

Hines has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other similar charges.

He is currently being held at the Burlington County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Burlington Township Police Detective Casella at 609-239-4486 or Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Villano at 609-265-5035.