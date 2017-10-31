LFO’s Devin Lima Has Stage 4 Cancer

By Lisa Respers France
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A week after surgery, LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer.
Fellow band member Brad Fischetti delivered the news in a video to fans on Monday.
“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s just not feeling very well,” Fischetti said. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you guys have sent his way.”
Lima has been hospitalized since surgeons removed a tumor from his adrenal gland last week.
Fischetti said the cancer had spread to Lima’s kidney, which doctors had to remove.
The plan for Lima’s treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation and long-term medication, Fischetti said.
“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said. “It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin.
LFO scored a hit in 1999 with their song “Summer Girls,” and they recently released a new single titled “Perfect 10.”
Band member Rich Cronin died of leukemia in 2010.
