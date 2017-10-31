How This Halloween Stacks Up Against The Past And Looking Toward An Unsettled Pattern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Halloween night is always a night that kids look forward to all year-long and the weather is always an integral part of how much we can enjoy this holiday where we get to just eat all the candy we want.

This Halloween is likely going to fall smack dab in the middle of the pack when it comes to weather conditions. We should have temperatures that are pretty normal for the last day of October and when you see how it compares to the history books, we are no where near the warmest, coldest or snowiest Halloween.

This afternoon before we are all dressed up as ghouls and goblins, it is going to chilly and windy throughout the daylight hours. Wind gusts on Monday were as high as 30-50mph at times and that is what we had a Wind Advisory yesterday. Winds are likely to be strong once again this afternoon, albeit not quite as gusty as Monday. Still we are watching for wind gusts to reach possibly 20-25MPH this afternoon, so be prepared for that throughout the day.

Now temperatures tonight will get very cold as we likely see lows down into the 30s and near the freezing mark in some of the more rural and open areas. Since this is likely to be the case a Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 9AM on Wednesday morning. If you have plants outdoors or are still doing any kind of harvesting, even though we are approaching the end of the season, make sure you are covering those plants up to protect them from the cold temperatures tonight.

Finally we are going to enter into an unsettled pattern after today. A warm up will be in the forecast as we move toward the second half of the week, with a hit and miss shower chances all the way through the weekend and into next week. No day should be a washout but be ready for a couple spotty sprinkles until possibly the middle of next week.